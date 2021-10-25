(The Center Square) – A large renewable energy company struck a deal with the Virginia government to locate the country’s first offshore wind turbine blade facility in Portsmouth, Gov. Ralph Northam announced with company leaders on Monday.
According to the governor’s office, the $200 million investment is the country’s largest new renewable energy project. The state will support the project with more than $17 million of public building authority bonds, which are meant to support infrastructure improvements and site preparation for the facility’s construction. The state will also provide hiring assistance through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, which will provide the company with free help to recruit and train workers.
“Virginians want renewable energy, our employers want it, and Virginia is delivering it,” Northam said in a statement. “The Commonwealth is joining these leading companies to create the most important clean-energy partnership in the United States. This is good news for energy customers, the union workers who will bring this project to life, and our business partners. Make no mistake: Virginia is building a new industry in renewable energy, with more new jobs to follow, and that’s good news for our country.”
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy will team up with Dominion Energy, a public utility, for the project. The company will lease 80 acres of the Portsmouth Marine Terminal to build the facility, which will produce turbine blades for projects in North America. The governor’s office estimates the creation of the facility and maintenance and operations will create 310 new jobs.
About 50 of the new jobs will support Dominion’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project. In late August, Dominion leased 72 acres of property from the Portsmouth Marine Terminal for a project on a 10-year, $4.4 million lease to produce 2,600 megawatts of energy to power up to 660,000 homes. The lease includes provisions for two five-year lease renewals.
“We at Siemens Gamesa have shown the offshore wind industry the way for over 30 years,” Siemens Gamesa CEO Marc Becker said in a statement. “Establishing the industry’s first dedicated offshore wind turbine blade facility in the United States proves again that we are leading the offshore revolution. The U.S. offshore market is a critical part of our overall global strategy, with our presence in Virginia playing a crucial and central role. Our investment – reaching triple-digit millions of U.S. dollars – would be energized by the strong collaboration with Dominion Energy and support of Virginia’s legislature and authorities.”
Northam and Democratic members of the General Assembly have sought to accelerate the commonwealth’s move toward green energy in recent years. More than a year and a half ago, the governor signed the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which forces energy utilities to gradually reduce carbon emissions before fully eliminating them. Dominion is required to completely eliminate all carbon emissions by 2045 and Appalachian Power is required to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050. The bill forces all coal plants to shut down by the end of 2024.
The state’s energy policies have become a hot topic in the gubernatorial election, which is about a week away. Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe wants to accelerate the process further, but Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin has cautioned against the plan, arguing that the energy sector needs to be diversified to prevent energy blackouts like California has faced.