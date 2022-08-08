(The Center Square) – Virginia ratepayers will need to cover more than $78.7 million to help cover the cost of a $9.8 billion offshore wind project, which is the largest capital investment of its kind in the commonwealth.
The State Corporation Commission approved Dominion Energy’s request to recover some of the costs for the project from ratepayers. Although that will only cover a small portion of the project’s costs, a person’s monthly electric bill will increase, on average $4.72, but the increase will peak in 2027 at $14.22.
According to the SCC, this is the largest capital investment and largest single project Dominion has ever taken on. The project will last about 35 years and construct 176 wind turbines that are meant to generate 14.7 megawatts of energy each. The offshore wind turbines will be located about 27 miles off of the cost of Virginia Beach.
“In so finding that these costs must be recovered from customers, the Commission is also keenly aware of the ongoing rise in gas prices, inflation, and other economic pressures that are impacting all utility customers,” the order read. “This is a prescriptive statute, and we applied it based on the record in this case.”
The SCC noted, in the order, the project was a financial risk to taxpayers and it had concerns about the affordability of the project. However, the commission ruled in favor of the rate increase because Dominion needed to comply with the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which was signed by former Gov. Ralph Northam and passed by the previous Democratic majorities in the House of Delegates and the Senate.
To protect consumers, the SCC ordered that Dominion must file a notice with the SCC within 30 calendar days if it determines that the project’s costs will exceed current estimates or if the project is expected to be delayed or prolonged. The commission also ordered that ratepayers will not be held accountable if there is a shortfall of energy production that is below an annual net capacity factor of 42 percent.
Dominion will also need to include information about any material changes to the project, the recent biannual project update and a written explanation of any cost overruns in every annual update application.