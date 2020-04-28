(The Center Square) – Virginia has conducted the second-lowest amount of COVID-19 tests per 1 million people among the 50 states and District of Columbia, according to a calculations by Vox.
As of mid-day Monday, Virginia had tested 8,981 people for every 1 million people in the state – less than one-fifth of the top per-capita testing state, Rhode island, which has tested 50,411 people for every 1 million. The only state lower than Virginia was Arizona, which had tested 8,904 people for every 1 million people in the state.
The commonwealth had conducted 76,657 tests in total, which is the 19th-most in the country. New York had the most tests conducted with 805,350. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 82,573 people had been tested.
VDH told The Center Square it is not aware of rates in comparison to other states, but noted expanded testing is a concern. The state recently launched a testing task force, which VDH said is working toward expanding test sites and criteria, allocating testing supplies and increasing testing capacity.
Although Virginia’s testing numbers are comparatively low, they are moving in a better direction. In the past week, the statewide testing rate increased by 41 percent, Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday. Virginia was testing 2,000 people per day as of April 20, but it's increased that number to 4,000 in the past couple of days.
“That’s a good step forward,” Northam said.
VDH said its goal is to reach 10,000 tests per day. The department is conducting priority testing for public housing, prisons and long-term care facilities. The department is working with local health departments to provide testing to vulnerable and economically disadvantaged Virginians, Northam said.
Last week, Northam criticized President Donald Trump for how he’s handled the COVID-19 pandemic and said the federal government has not done enough as states fight for equipment and tests.
State House Republicans pushed back against those claims, saying a lot of smaller states have managed to attain the necessary resources, but the Northam administration has not done enough.
“At first, Gov. Northam blamed the Trump administration for not getting Virginia the resources needed to conduct tests,” House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Woodstock, said in a statement. “Then we learned that Virginia has testing capacity sitting idle. The governor then said we lacked the swabs and other testing materials. Yet other states have managed to obtain these resources. Something is fundamentally different – and possibly wrong – with the way Virginia’s testing is being handled. Virginians deserve answers, and they deserve them now.”
The House Republican statement cautioned that Virginia needs to get its testing numbers up before it can begin the process of reopening the economy, which has begun in a few states.
Dr. Matt Fulton, an anesthesiologist in Virginia, took a different view, saying it’s difficult to measure COVID-19 through testing because of all of the asymptomatic people who carry the coronavirus. He said Virginia mostly should focus on testing those with quarantining people who get the symptoms, but reopening the economy for the rest of the people in the state.
“Americans don’t like being locked down, especially when their livelihood is being devastated,” Fulton said.
Senate Republicans have asked Northam to provide a timetable for reopening the economy.
Virginia has 14,339 COVID-19 cases, 2,165 hospitalizations and 492 deaths, according to the most recent numbers from the VDH. The disease has caused at least 58,412 deaths in the U.S., with more than 1.03 million confirmed cases in the country.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.