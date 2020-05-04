(The Center Square) – Virginia public schools will be receiving nearly $239 million in federal relief, state officials announced.
Virginia Department of Education Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said Virginia public schools will receive $238.6 million in federal funding under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
VDOE said 90 percent of the funding – more than $214.7 million – will go directly to the commonwealth’s school divisions. The CARES Act gives school divisions much leeway in how they spend the money, including expenses directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, expenses related to extended learning, services for economically disadvantaged students, expanding and improving distance learning, mental health services and career and technical education.
“The CARES Act funding will enable our schools to move forward with initiatives to address gaps and inequities that have been brought into clear focus as a result of COVID-19,” Lane said in a statement Friday. “The emergency funding will also sustain the ongoing efforts of school divisions to keep students connected with learning while schools are closed, and respond to their emotional and mental health needs.”
Ten percent of the commonwealth’s CARES Act money – about $23.9 million – is reserved for statewide efforts to expand distance learning by increasing access to technology and through the development of resources for students, families and educators, VDOE said.
Amounts of funding each school division receives are based on the formula used to allocate funding for schools under Title I of the Every Student Succeeds Act.
To see a breakdown of how much money each local school division is getting, visit VDOE's news releases webpage.