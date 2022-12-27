(The Center Square) – Virginia will distribute nearly $25 million in grants for projects to redevelop vacant and deteriorating industrial and commercial buildings across the state, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday.
Roughly $24.7 million in grants will go toward 22 projects. Industrial Revitalization Fund grants are meant to provide gap financing for projects to rehabilitate vacant structures “whose poor condition creates physical and economic blight to the surrounding area in which the structure is located,” according to the governor’s office.
“The transformation of older, vacant or blighted structures into productive, usable spaces is crucial to catalyzing economic growth to create thriving communities,” Youngkin said in a statement. “The Industrial Revitalization Fund continues to be an important resource for those redevelopment efforts, spurring regional partnerships, economic development and job growth across the Commonwealth.”
Danville is receiving $5 million in grants to redevelop a 650,000-square foot industrial building into a commercial space with 150 new housing units and a “modern commercial space.” Meanwhile, other projects will rehabilitate structures to create mixed-use business facilities, restaurants, breweries, distilleries and facilities for workforce training programs.
The governor’s office estimates the projects will create 600 jobs and “leverage an additional $72.8 million in public and private investment.” Since 2012, the IRF program has funded 38 projects to revitalize vacant structures, generating more than $121 million in other “public and private investment,” according to the governor’s office.