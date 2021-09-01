(The Center Square) – Vacancies and high turnover rates within Virginia correctional facilities, which accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, are causing concerns about worker safety and the ability to effectively manage daily operations.
Virginia has continually maintained one of the lowest recidivism rates in the country, but staffing shortages and inexperienced staff could put some of that success at risk. Harold Clarke, the director of the Virginia Department of Corrections, told lawmakers during a joint committee meeting that shortages may force the department to curtail certain activities, operations and programs, such as training, handling of personal property, visitation and mail.
“Vacancy rates may impact our ability to provide secure environments inside our correctional facilities and safe communities,” Clarke said. “Without a trained workforce, it is not feasible to safely offer programming and services associated with recidivism reduction.”
The department has 12,864 funded positions, but only 10,492 of those positions are filled, which is nearly a 18.5% vacancy rate. Much of those vacancies are for key positions, such as corrections officers and supervisors, which have 5,726 filled positions out of 7,367 funded positions, which is more than a 22% vacancy rate.
On top of that, many of the workers lack experience. In 2021, a quarter of the security staff had worked for the state for two years or less and nearly 50% of the security staff had been with the state for less than five years. In nearly one-third of facilities, half of the staff had between zero and five years of experience.
Clarke noted that along with risks to providing services, the two facilities with the highest level of serious assaults on staff had turnover rates of about 50% and many of the assaults occurred on inexperienced workers and in facilities that had growing vacancies. He said vacancies cause a dangerous cycle, which includes impaired performance, lowered attention, increased errors, long working hours and increased accidents.
Turnover rates have been consistently higher for Corrections when compared to other state agencies for years, but worsened during the pandemic. In Fiscal Year 2021, the department had a 25.8% turnover rate compared to other state agencies, which saw a 15.7% turnover rate.
During 2020, workers compensation claims increased by 58% as vacancies increased and the department also had higher rates of health-related leave, higher healthcare costs and higher absenteeism. This caused the department to increase its overtime work, which may have contributed to the high turnover rate.
Clarke proposed the state make some changes to starting salaries to improve the vacancy rates and turnover rates, such as increasing the starting salaries for positions. He suggested raising the starting salaries for correctional officers from about $35,000 to about $44,000, along with raises for other positions. He also suggested more opportunities for salary increases for those already employed.