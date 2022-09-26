(The Center Square) – Virginia is joining a partnership with the National Child ID Program, which is meant to enhance safety for children by providing them with ID kits, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced.
The attorney general’s office teamed with former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer to announce the partnership.
“As Attorney General, my biggest priority is keeping our children safe,” Miyares said in a statement. “That’s why I’m thrilled to join Virginia Tech legend Frank Beamer and launch the Virginia Child ID Program. The National Child ID Program is a free, easy, and effective tool to help Virginia parents prepare for the unimaginable. When a child goes missing, the first twenty four hours are crucial to law enforcement. These ID kits, kept safe by parents, are designed to assist law enforcement at the onset of the investigation so that more time can be used locating the missing child.”
Through this program, the attorney general’s office will help provide IDs to children in sixth through eighth grade. More than a half of a million children go missing, according to the news release. About 2,500 Virginia children have been reported missing and about 400 are currently missing.
“I am humbled by General Miyares’ dedication to protect the children of the Commonwealth of Virginia,” National Child ID Program Executive Director Kenny Hansmire said in a statement. “He is taking steps to ensure safety in his state and protect children from the grave threat of human trafficking. I am honored to partner with him on the launch of the National Child ID Program in Virginia.”
The National Child ID Program has existed for 25 years and has provided more than 75 million child ID kits nationally through public-private partnerships. According to the attorney general’s office, about one-quarter of human trafficking cases involve children. Ethnic minorities are about three times more likely to go missing or be abducted.