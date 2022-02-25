(The Center Square) – Legislation that would increase Virginia Parole Board transparency by making the board’s votes publicly accessible overwhelmingly passed the House of Delegates and will be sent to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk for his signature.
Senate Bill 5, sponsored by Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke, passed the House with substantial bipartisan support 96-3. Less than two weeks ago, it garnered bipartisan support in the Senate, passing the chamber 37-3. Youngkin is expected to sign the legislation.
Under the legislation, people would be able to access individual board member votes regarding a person being approved parole or denied parole through a Freedom of Information Act request. This would reverse current law, which does not require the board to disclose this information to the public.
The legislation received strong support from the Virginia Coalition for Open Government.
“I'm glad it passed,” Megan Rhyne, the executive director of the coalition, told The Center Square. “This bill ensures that an important government body is publicly accountable for its votes just as virtually every other government body in the Commonwealth is.”
According to a fiscal impact statement, the legislation would cost the state about $66,555 to hire two full-time employees for the board to comply with the law. The bill’s supporters questioned the estimation and argued that the board would likely not need any new employees to comply with the law.
The successful passage came after two failed attempts to pass the legislation last year. In 2021, the Senate passed the legislation, but the Democratic-controlled House prevented it from advancing. The bill was received more favorably in the House this year after Republicans won a majority of seats. Many Democratic lawmakers who originally opposed the legislation in 2021 supported it this year.
Republican lawmakers introduced the bill in response to an Office of the Inspector General report that accused the board of violating its policies and state laws so it could release prisoners into parole more easily, including a man convicted of killing a police officer. The board denied the allegations and claimed the report was biased. The attorney general’s office commissioned an investigation into the alleged bias in the OSIG report, but did not launch an investigation into the parole board’s behavior and claimed there was bias from the OSIG, but did not make any determination into whether the report’s claims were correct or false.