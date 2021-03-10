(The Center Square) – A Virginia government employee who claims she was falsely accused of leaking documents to the media is seeking whistleblower protection after being put on administrative leave from her job with the Office of the State Inspector General.
According to the lawsuit, whistleblower Jennifer Moschetti reported allegations of alleged criminal activity by the parole board. This includes allegations that former parole board chair Adrianne Bennett violated state law by asking colleagues to falsify a report and doctor board meeting minutes. It also alleged the board violated procedure by failing to properly notify victims before the board decided to release an offender so release would be more easy.
Inspector General Michael Westfall certified the findings in the report, which alleged misconduct by seven people and sent a 10-page report to the Office of the Attorney General, which was then altered to a heavily redacted six-page report before reaching the media, the lawsuit alleges. The attorney general’s office denied this allegation.
Moschetti claims she and Westfall were hostilely intimidated by members of the Northam administration for her findings during a meeting. The governor’s office said a meeting occurred, but denied there was any intimidation. According to Northam Chief of Staff Clark Mercer, members of the administration went into the meeting concerned that the report was biased and lacked objectivity and ultimately concluded they believed their concerns to be true.
Several months later, a 14-page draft of the report that included the redacted allegations was leaked to the media. The lawsuit claims Moschetti did not leak this version of her report or any version to members of the media, but was put on paid leave pending an investigation.
The lawsuit alleges Westfall fired her in retaliation for the report. It also alleges Westfall told Moschetti he feared he could lose his job for the report after the meeting with members of the Northam administration. The lawsuit claims Moschetti had feared she could lose her job and become a scapegoat.
Mochetti’s lawyer is seeking protection for her under Virginia’s whistleblower law, which states “no employer may discharge, threaten, or otherwise discriminate or retaliate against a whistle blower whether acting on his own or through a person acting on his behalf or under his direction.” The lawsuit asks the judge to reinstate Mochetti into her position with OSIG and cease all retaliation and harassment.
In a news conference, Mercer said the allegations in the unredacted report are unsubstantiated, but being spread around as fact by political opponents to damage the Northam administration.
Much of the controversy surrounds the release of convicted cop killer Vincent Martin. The official OSIG report accused the board of violating several procedures by not providing the family of the victim ample time to testify before Martin’s release. It also alleged the board selectively picked witnesses who would support Martin’s release and did not reach out to witnesses who would likely oppose his release.
During a news conference, Northam said he believes in second chances and that parole is an important part of criminal justice reform. He said he agrees with the decision to release Martin, but that he supports an independent investigation into the process by which he was released and the alleged criminal activity from the board.
Republican candidates for governor have seized on the opportunity to criticize Northam over the alleged corruption. Because some of the alleged corruption predates Northam, at least one candidate has also attacked former Gov. Terry McAuliffe who is currently the frontrunner to be the Democratic candidate for governor in the 2021 election.
“The McAuliffe-Northam parole board scandal is rotten to the core,” businessman Glenn Younkin said in a statement. “The politicians are all pointing their fingers and refusing to take responsibility. We need a federal investigation to get the facts and hold people accountable. It's time to clean house in Democrat-run Richmond.”
Mochetti’s attorney, Tim Anderson, has ties to Republican causes. Recently, he has sued Northam and represented gubernatorial candidate Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, in her effort to force the Republican Party to hold a primary, rather than simply a convention, to determine the party’s nominee for governor.