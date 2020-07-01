(The Center Square) – Bars that serve food and restaurants can open at full capacity in Virginia, but patrons still are banned from sitting or congregating at the bars as the state began phase three of its reopening Wednesday.
“I am watching what is happening in other states – we are taking a cautious approach as we enter Phase Three and maintaining the current restrictions on bar areas,” Northam said in a news release. “In Virginia, our hospitalization rates have fallen, our percentage of positive tests continues to trend downward, and we are conducting more than 10,000 tests each day. We want these trends to continue, but if our public health metrics begin moving in the wrong direction, I will not hesitate to take action to protect the health and safety of our communities.”
Phase three requires social distancing still be enforced in bars, restaurants and retail stores, despite permitting them full capacity. This is primarily to discourage people from congregating at the bars, according to the news release. Restaurants will be allowed to use seating at the tables in the bar areas as long as the tables are 6 feet apart.
Gyms now can open at 75 percent capacity, entertainment venues, such as museums and zoos, can open at 50 percent capacity, and social gatherings can increase to 250 people. Social distancing still must be enforced at each location.
Strict sanitation requirements still will be in effect for each industry. Masks must be worn in indoor public areas unless a person is eating or drinking.
As Virginia enters the third phase, the seven-day moving average for percent of positive coronavirus tests has begun to slowly increase. The downward trend in these numbers was the primary factor considered for moving into the next phase.
On Saturday, the seven-day average of tests that came back positive was 6.1 percent. The previous days percent positives, working backwards, were 6 percent, 6 percent, 5.8 percent, 5.8 percent and 5.9 percent. However, the numbers are lower than they were a week prior, which was 6.3 percent. Before the slight upward trend, the numbers had been on a mostly downward trend for about two months.
The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has remained about flat, hospital capacity has remained stable and no hospitals are reporting having trouble attaining personal protective equipment.
Virginia has had 63,203 positive COVID-19 cases since March, with 6,262 hospitalizations and 1,786 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s most-recent report. The U.S. has surpassed 2.6 million positive cases and more than 127,000 deaths.