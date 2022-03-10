(The Center Square) – Virginia legislation designed to increase transparency in pricing for medical costs advanced through both chambers of the General Assembly and is headed to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk for his consideration.
“With the cost of everything skyrocketing, you deserve to know the cost of care at hospitals and get the lowest price,” Helmer said in a statement.
A Senate-substitute version of House Bill 481, sponsored by Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax Station, passed both chambers of the legislature unanimously: the Senate 39-0 and the House of Delegates 97-0.
The bill would require every hospital in the commonwealth to provide a machine-readable file on their websites that list the standard charges for commonly accessed services.
Hospitals would also be required to provide patients who are scheduled for elective services, tests or procedures with a cost estimate if the patient requests one. Such requests must be made no less than three days in advance of the service, test or procedure. The hospitals will be required to provide written information in public areas and on their websites that informs the patient of his right to request an estimate.
“Congratulations to Virginia’s leaders for standing up for Virginians and passing legislation that will require real transparency in healthcare with upfront, binding hospital prices,” Cynthia Fisher, the founder and chairman of PatientRightsAdvocate.org, said in a statement. “When Governor Youngkin signs this bill into law, Virginia will be a beacon for other states to follow in the fight to make healthcare price transparency a reality.”
Federal regulations created under former President Donald Trump’s administration established some price transparency requirements for hospitals, but the regulation gave hospitals some leeway on how they would provide transparency. Under the current federal regulations, hospitals are allowed to use a price estimator tool, rather than provide a comprehensive spreadsheet.
Supporters of the legislation claimed that price estimator tools were unreliable and that this bill closes a loophole in the federal regulations. Opponents of the legislation, which were primarily healthcare groups, argued that the price estimator tool is more helpful to consumers than a spreadsheet of information and that enacting statewide rules when there are already federal standards could become redundant and cause confusion.