(The Center Square) – Richmond, Virginia Mayor Levar Stoney wants Gov. Glenn Youngkin to declare a state of emergency amid a baby formula shortage, which would trigger anti-price gouging statutes.
“I’m asking for the commonwealth’s leaders to act immediately to declare a state of emergency for Virginia families in order to trigger the commonwealth anti-price gouging statutes designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessities during an emergency,” Stoney said in a news conference. “I cannot think of a greater emergency than the inability for families to feed their babies and I hope Gov. Youngkin, a parent himself, feels the exact same way.”
Anti-price gouging statutes would prevent businesses from increasing prices in response to a shortage. Supporters of these measures argue they allow consumers to buy the products at a reasonable price. Opponents argue the measures incentivize people to buy more of the product than necessary and further exacerbate shortages.
Stoney also asked Youngking to extend and expand the alternative formula options for Virginians who receive government benefits through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. He said this would ensure that low-income Virginians have better access to formula.
Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for the governor, told The Center Square that the administration is tracking the market and will take action if there is any evidence of price gouging.
“The Biden administration's FDA decision to shut down manufacturing without a viable backup plan has caused widespread chaos for parents across the country,” Porter said. “VDH is closely monitoring supply of formula and answering questions from parents about alternatives, as well as tracking the market for any evidence of price gouging. Although not the cause of the shortage, the administration is prepared to take action if evidence of price gouging is found. Getting inventory in Virginia back to normal levels is a priority for the Governor and his team. He has and will continue to engage with our federal counterparts and industry leaders on their production capabilities.”
National supply chain disruptions and the Food and Drug Administration’s decision to shut down Abbott Nutrition contributed to the baby formula shortages across the country. The FDA shut down Abbott Nutrition in February after the company recalled its baby formula following the death of two babies, but is working with the company to quickly resume production. The FDA is also loosening regulations on baby formula to increase the supply.