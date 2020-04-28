(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed onto a letter with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Delaware Gov. John Carney to request federal assistance with the spike in COVID-19 outbreaks in poultry plants, specifically in the Delmarva peninsula the three states share and the Shenandoah Valley.
Because the industry is so closely connected across these states, Northam said an interconnected and coordinated approach is critical.
“These poultry plants are a vital part of our food supply chain, providing food to millions of people on the East Coast, but the health of the people who work in these plants is also critically important,” Northam said. “While the companies here in Virginia are taking additional safety measures inside their facilities to protect their workers and keep the plants operational, I am very concerned about the continued rise in cases.”
Northam said about 3,000 people work in two poultry plants on the eastern shore. He said although the region has good access to health care, the system could be overburdened if there were a surge in cases.
Workers in these plants are particularly vulnerable, Northam said. Many of them don’t speak English as a first language and they live in close quarters, which make social distancing and quarantining difficult.
Northam said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is putting teams on the ground in all three states, including medical professionals and translators who speak Haitian creole, which is the primary first language of these workers. He said local health departments have been on the ground to offer recommendations on how to mitigate the spread. The governor said to expect more testing to better monitor the spread.
Virginia has 120 meat processing plants.
The commonwealth has 13,535 COVID-19 cases, 2,066 hospitalizations and 458 deaths, according to the most recent numbers from the Virginia Department of Health. The disease has caused at least 56,803 deaths in the U.S., with more than 1.01 million confirmed cases in the country.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.