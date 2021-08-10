(The Center Square) – The Virginia House of Delegates and Senate confirmed six board and council appointments, five of which were made by the Joint Committee on Rules and one of which was made by House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax.
All appointments were unanimously agreed to in both chambers.
The legislature confirmed Amigo Wade, of Chesterfield to County, to serve on the Virginia State Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision. His term will begin July 1, 2021 and end on June 30, 2025. He is the current director of the Division of Legislative Services.
Sen. George Barker, D-Alexandria, was confirmed to the Council for the Interstate Compact for Juveniles. His term will coincide with his term in the Senate. His current term began in 2020 and Senate terms last four years.
John Bennet, of Richmond, was confirmed to the Board of Trustees of the Virginia Retirement System. His term will begin on March 1, 2021 and end on Feb. 28, 2026.
Cynda Johnson, of Roanoke, and Ethlyn McQueen-Gibson were confirmed to the Commonwealth Health Research Board. Johnson’s term begins on April 1, 2021 and ends on March 31, 2026. McQueen Gibson will serve an unexpired term ending June 30, 2022.
These five appointments were made by the Joint Committee on Rules.
Bruce White, of Oak Hill, was confirmed to the Virginia Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council. His term will begin July 1, 2021 and end June 30, 2025. He was appointed by Filler-Corn.