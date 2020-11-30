(The Center Square) – A Virginia legislative committee met Monday to discuss the state’s plans for distributing and providing messaging for a COVID-19 vaccine, which is expected to be available in December.
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer is expected to produce the first vaccine for mass production, but demand likely will be higher than the initial supply, according to State Epidemiologist Lilian Peake, who spoke to the committee of lawmakers.
When the vaccine is available, Peake said the state plans to distribute vaccines to those who need it most by working closely with hospitals and long-term care facilities. The state will target the most at-risk groups, such as the elderly and those with underlying conditions. It also plans to create a plan that mitigates health inequities and removes barriers so it is accessible to marginalized groups.
Peake said the state will launch a messaging campaign designed to ease concerns about taking the COVID-19 vaccine. She said there are potential side effects for all vaccines, but current research indicates the COVID-19 vaccine will have the same level of possible side effects that most other mass produced vaccines have.
The state has an advisory group comprised of more than 100 people and four subgroups, which will provide the state with advice on distributing the vaccine.
Those who take the vaccine will need to receive two doses: an initial dose and then an additional dose about three or four weeks later.
Virginia Department of Health Commissioner Norm Oliver has said in interviews he supports making the vaccine mandatory for residents. According to Virginia law, the commissioner has the authority to impose a vaccine mandate during an epidemic. If the commissioner imposes the mandate, a person would be exempt if it poses a potential health risk for them as determined by a certified letter from a physician.
Gov. Ralph Northam has not taken an official position on mandatory vaccinations, but Democratic lawmakers blocked legislation that would have established additional exemptions for a mandatory vaccination earlier this year.
Similar to other parts of the country, Virginia has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases in recent months. The governor has imposed additional restrictions designed to stop the spread of the virus, including a 10 p.m. curfew for on-site alcohol sales and a 25-person capacity restriction for public and private events.
Members of the business community have criticized Northam’s executive orders, saying it negatively will affect restaurants, bars, hotels and convention centers, which have been struggling to make money since the pandemic hit the state earlier this year.