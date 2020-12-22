(The Center Square) – A Virginia lawmaker has introduced legislation that would repeal the state’s right-to-work protections for private-sector employees.
Virginia law prohibits labor union agreements with an employer that would require a person to join a union as a condition of employment. The law prohibits a union from having a monopoly on employment for any enterprise and prohibits agreements that would bar nonunion members from working at any enterprise.
Legislation to be considered during the 2021 legislation session would repeal these protections for private-sector employees. The protections still would be intact for public-sector employees because of the Janus v. AFSCME ruling, which ruled these rights were constitutionally protected for public-sector workers.
House Bill 1755, which would repeal the private-sector protections, was filed by Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas. Similar legislation was introduced earlier this year but failed to pass the General Assembly, with opposition from Republicans and some moderate Democrats.
Repealing right-to-work protections generally garners support from unions but receives fierce opposition from right-to-work groups, such as the National Right to Work Committee.
"This is just more evidence that union officials and their pet politicians never rest in their quest to force workers to pay union dues or else be fired,” National Right to Work Committee Vice President John Kalb told The Center Square. “With the session starting next month, Virginians need to tell their legislators that in the wake of COVID-19, the last thing Virginia’s workers and economy needs is forced union dues."
Carter’s office did not respond to requests for comment from The Center Square.
Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation earlier this year that allows collective bargaining rights for public-sector unions if a local government passes an ordinance permitting it. Collective bargaining is permitted in the private sector, and it allows a union to have exclusive representation for workers in contract negotiations, even if some workers are not members of the union and do not pay union dues.
Supporters of collective bargaining rights argue they lead to greater worker protections and higher salaries. Opponents caution it could yield a higher burden on taxpayers and strip away policies that provide accountability.