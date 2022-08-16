(The Center Square) – Law enforcement leaders in southwest Virginia, along with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, urged the state’s U.S. senators and two congressmen to keep current National Guard funding levels in the upcoming budget cycle as part of the commonwealth’s ongoing efforts to control opioid abuse.
In a letter to Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, and Mark Warner, D-Virginia, along with Reps. Jennifer Wexton, D-Virginia, and Benjamin Cline, R-Virginia, Miyares said the current congressional budget proposal includes reductions for the National Guard Counter Drug Program. The letter was also signed by every commonwealth attorney and sheriff in southwestern Virginia, totaling 58 signatures.
Under the current budget proposal, Virginia would lose five Virginia National Guard counter drug unit analysts, cuts that Miyares says is detrimental to communities and law enforcement agencies specifically in southwest Virginia.
“Fighting back against the opioid epidemic should be a priority of every elected official. There is not a community left untouched by opioid addiction. Cutting funding for units specifically designed to aid law enforcement in their drug investigations and prosecutions would be a step backward,” Miyares said. “Fifty-seven southwestern Virginia leaders have joined this letter because these proposed cuts would significantly hurt their region, which is already underserved, underrepresented and has been deeply affected by the epidemic.”
The National Guard units work with the U.S. Marshals Service offices throughout Virginia. The full-time, active-duty analysts work get training, equipment and office space from the Marshals Service.
“The VANG Counter Drug Units are instrumental partners to law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth of Virginia. Their support is especially significant to law enforcement agencies in Southwest Virginia, where most agencies do not have the budgetary resources to hire analysts,” the letter reads.