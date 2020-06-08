(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and 17 other state attorneys general are asking Congress to expand federal law and give states the authority to investigate unconstitutional policing.
The Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 gave that power to the U.S. Department of Justice after the beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles Police in 1991.
In the wake of George Floyd's death last month while in Minneapolis Police custody, the 18 state attorneys general want each state's attorney general to also have the authority to investigate and resolve patterns or practices of unconstitutional policing.
The 18 attorneys general made the request to Congress on Thursday via a letter. Floyd's death has sparked protests across the country for nearly two weeks.
“We can no longer allow instances of police misconduct and brutality to go unchecked in this country,” Herring said. “It is time to eliminate systemic failures at every level of government that contribute to police misconduct and find every way possible to bring justice to victims and their families. Giving state attorneys general the authority to investigate police misconduct, especially when the federal government is unwilling or unable to, is an important step in dismantling aspects of our criminal justice system that allow this conduct to occur.”
The DOJ announced May 29 it was launching a criminal investigation into Floyd's death.
"The Department of Justice, including the FBI, are conducting an independent investigation to determine whether any federal civil rights laws were violated," U.S. Attorney General William Barr said.
In their letter, the attorneys general said the DOJ initiated 69 pattern-or-practice investigations between 1994 and 2017, resulting in 40 court-enforceable consent decrees. Since January 2017, DOJ has not initiated any pattern-or-practice investigations into police conduct.
The attorneys general also want the authority to gather data about the use of excessive force by law enforcement officers. They said such data would be essential to identify law enforcement agencies that have above-average rates of excessive force complaints.
“We must act with urgency at all levels of government to bring justice to victims and eliminate the systemic failures that cause and allow police brutality to continue," said Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, who also signed onto the letter.
Along with Virginia and Maryland, state attorneys general from California, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont joined in making the request.