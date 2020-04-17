(The Center Square) – Virginia’s total jail population has dropped 17 percent in about a month and a half after Gov. Ralph Northam encouraged judges and criminal justice officials to seek alternatives to locking offenders up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reducing the number of low-level offenders in already overcrowded jails was intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among inmates.
“We are facing an unprecedented public health emergency, which has required us to work collaboratively to develop unique solutions,” Northam said in a statement. “Criminal justice stakeholders across the Commonwealth are using the tools available to them to decrease our jail population and address this crisis responsibly, humanely, and deliberatively. This is exactly the type of cooperation we need, and I commend our public safety officials and urge them to continue these important efforts.”
New commitments to local and regional jails in the commonwealth have dropped from about 10,000 per two-week period in late February to about 4,000 per two-week period. Virginia has seen a 67 percent drop in new commitments for misdemeanors. Overall, the jail population dropped to 24,000 inmates, which is 17 percent lower than it was on March 1.
Among the governor’s recommendations was a request to reduce jail populations through legal sentence modifications, not admitting people to jail before their trials, decreasing the number of low-risk offenders held without bail and using alternative solutions, such as home electronic monitoring.
“Governor Northam called on local officials to work together to safely reduce our jail population, and this early and aggressive effort is clearly working,” Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran said in a statement. “Localities are taking these recommendations seriously, and I expect them to continue making decisions with the public safety of their communities in mind.”
Northam’s guidance was issued in a joint statement with the Virginia Sheriffs Association, the Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys, the Virginia Indigent Defense Commission and the Virginia Association of Regional Jails.