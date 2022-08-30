(The Center Square) – Housing costs in Virginia are still high, and the number of houses being sold is now on the decline, according to numbers released by the Virginia REALTORS Association.
In July, the median price for a house in the commonwealth was about $385,000, which is 7% higher than the same month one year ago. Last year, the cost was about $25,000 less. The number of houses sold in July, however, was 11,346, which is a 26% decrease from the previous year. This is the sharpest year-over-year decrease in more than seven years.
“In most price segments, homes are still selling for more than the listing price, on average. However, that ratio has been inching down for several months,” Denise Ramey, the association’s president, said in a statement. “We aren’t seeing quite as many bidding wars as we did just a few months ago, and we expect price growth will moderate even more as the market activity continues to cool.
According to the report, the average sold-to-ask price ratio in the commonwealth was 101.2%, which is slightly lower than last July when it was 101.8%. It was also slightly lower than June of this year when it was 101.2%. The report noted that the supply of active housing listings is growing, but that the statewide inventory is still low.
“The expanding supply is good news for buyers in the market,” Ryan Price, the association’s chief economist, said in a statement. “Buyers’ purchasing power has been impacted by elevated inflation and rising mortgage rates. The slowdown in sales activity we’ve seen in many areas of the state is resulting in a buildup of available homes.”
Prices for a lot of goods and services has increased in recent months in the commonwealth and nationwide due to inflation. The current inflation rate is more than 8%.