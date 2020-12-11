(The Center Square) – In Virginia, households must earn a minimum of $153,003 per year to be among the top one-fifth of the state’s income earners, according to a new 24/7 Wall St. analysis examining the threshold of “richness” in all 50 states.

The total share of household income in Virginia controlled by that top 20% of earners is 50.5%, 24/7 Wall St. reports. In the nation as a whole, the richest 20% of households earn at least $131,350 annually, according to the analysis.

And to be in the top 5% of income earners in Virginia, households need to make at least $250,000 per year. The state’s current median household income stands at $76,456 annually, the report says.

To determine the income needed to be classified as rich in each state, 24/7 Wall St. examined household income data from a 2019 survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. In those states where the top 20% income threshold is higher than most – such as Massachusetts –  residents face a higher cost of living, the analysis concluded.

What Households Must Earn to Be in Top 20%

StateMinimum Annual Income to Be in Top 20% of EarnersShare of Income Controlled by Top 20%Minimum Annual Income to Be in Top 5%Median Household Income
Alabama$106,22550.5%$189,695$51,734
Alaska$144,73647.6%$242,208$75,463
Arizona$120,98249.7%$220,936$62,055
Arkansas$98,01451.0%$176,997$48,952
California$162,65752.0%$250,000$80,440
Colorado$147,21749.3%$250,000$77,127
Connecticut$161,06353.4%$250,000$78,833
Delaware$134,59448.7%$235,059$70,176
Florida$117,01751.9%$226,319$59,227
Georgia$122,83251.4%$233,979$61,980
Hawaii$153,43147.5%$250,000$83,102
Idaho$111,82247.6%$199,218$60,999
Illinois$137,24851.2%$250,000$69,187
Indiana$110,60649.5%$194,407$57,603
Iowa$113,23848.1%$199,328$61,691
Kansas$117,30348.9%$211,256$62,087
Kentucky$103,34950.8%$185,241$52,295
Louisiana$107,50552.3%$199,417$51,073
Maine$111,89848.7%$202,639$58,924
Maryland$164,17949.1%$250,000$86,738
Massachusetts$171,61350.9%$250,000$85,843
Michigan$115,80250.0%$209,099$59,584
Minnesota$138,27348.2%$244,552$74,593
Mississippi$94,74452.0%$172,337$45,792
Missouri$111,80249.9%$201,541$57,409
Montana$108,87749.6%$187,867$57,153
Nebraska$117,57048.0%$203,793$63,229
Nevada$119,79050.6%$221,626$63,276
New Hampshire$145,86548.0%$250,000$77,933
New Jersey$171,76051.2%$250,000$85,751
New Mexico$105,65250.8%$192,480$51,945
New York$151,92654.4%$250,000$72,108
North Carolina$113,30251.0%$213,009$57,341
North Dakota$121,97549.1%$220,611$64,577
Ohio$113,78950.1%$204,940$58,642
Oklahoma$107,25250.9%$194,523$54,449
Oregon$129,21848.6%$229,747$67,058
Pennsylvania$124,98750.9%$233,467$63,463
Rhode Island$133,42349.5%$235,524$71,169
South Carolina$112,36550.9%$204,826$56,227
South Dakota$111,51247.6%$190,156$59,533
Tennessee$109,76551.1%$205,063$56,071
Texas$128,87851.0%$241,212$64,034
Utah$132,56047.1%$235,835$75,780
Vermont$120,27048.4%$212,823$63,001
Virginia$153,00350.5%$250,000$76,456
Washington$151,39649.6%$250,000$78,687
West Virginia$97,39949.6%$171,816$48,850
Wisconsin$117,92947.8%$202,582$64,168
Wyoming$120,19647.2%$199,944$65,003

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

