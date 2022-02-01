(The Center Square) – The Virginia House of Delegates narrowly passed legislation that would halt the minimum wage at $11 per hour and prevent the next scheduled increase, which is set for next year.
House Bill 320, sponsored by Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpepper, would keep the minimum wage at its current level that went into effect this month, which is $11 per hour.
Current law increases the rate to $12 per hour next January, but this legislation would prevent that increase from going into effect. The $12 per hour increase is the last increase set in current law, but the law provides a pathway for an increase to $15 per hour that would need further legislative approval.
Freitas’s bill got support from the Republican majority, but opposition from Democrats. It passed 51-48 and will head to the Senate. The Senate, which has a narrow Democratic control, is unlikely to pass the legislation.