(The Center Square) – The Virginia House of Delegates voted Wednesday to make a rule that allows nurse practitioners to more easily practice medicine without the supervision of a doctor permanent.
Last year, lawmakers eased the restrictions on nurse practitioners practicing medicine without a written or electronic practice agreement with a doctor, but the bill included a sunset provision, which set the law to expire. The House-passed bill Wednesday would repeal the sunset provision and make the new rule permanent.
Under this rule, nurse practitioners only need two years of full-time clinical experience as a nurse practitioner before they are eligible to operate without the doctor-nurse agreement. The previous rule required five years of experience.
House Bill 1245, sponsored by Del. Dawn Adams, D-Henrico, passed the chamber 84-13 with substantial bipartisan support. The legislation now heads over to the Senate.