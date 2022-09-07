(The Center Square) – Virginia will hold a special election Jan. 10 to fill a vacancy in the 35th District of the House of Delegates following the resignation of Del. Mark Keam, D-Fairfax.
House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, issued a writ of election Wednesday to schedule the special election. Keam announced his resignation onTuesday.
"This date not only gives the voters of the district an adequate opportunity to examine the candidates, but also ensures that the 35th District will have a voice in the 2023 Regular Session,” Gilbert said in a statement. “Every Virginian has a right to have their voice heard in Richmond.”
The northern Virginia district leans heavily Democratic and is expected to elect another Democrat to fill Keam’s position. Democrats have held the seat since 2003 and Keam has represented the district since 2009. He stepped down to take a position in President Joe Biden’s administration.
“We thank Mark for more than a decade of public service in the House of Delegates and honor the history he made as the first Asian-born immigrant and the first Korean American elected to any state-level office in Virginia,” Fairfax County Democratic Committee Chair Bryan Graham said in a statement.
“FCDC is formalizing its plans to operate an open and fair process to choose our nominee,” Graham added. “We will ensure that a Democrat remains representing the people of Dunn Loring, Tysons, Vienna, and Oakton in the current 35th House District.”
The Center Square reached out to a Fairfax County spokesperson regarding the expected costs of a special election, but could not reach him by the time of publication.