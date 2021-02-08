(The Center Square) – On Wednesday, about a month into the 2021 legislative session, Virginia House and Senate lawmakers are set to unveil their amended versions of Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget proposal.
Democratic lawmakers will uphold much of Northam’s proposal and incorporate priorities from their respective chambers in their budget bills. Although the specifics are not yet certain, House Democrats, who have a wider majority than Senate Democrats, are expected to propose a more progressive agenda while the Senate is expected to produce a more moderate one.
Some of the priorities will include K-12 and higher education, funding for COVID-19 vaccinations, eviction prevention workforce development, healthcare access and broadband expansion.
Although the House intended to release its proposal Sunday, the chamber postponed its announcement until Wednesday to match the Senate’s timing. The plan, which incorporates subcommittee reports, is just about ready, Gianna DeJoy, a spokesperson for the office of the House Appropriations Committee Luke Torian, D-Dumfries, told The Center Square.
Garren Shipley, a spokesperson for House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, told The Center Square that the caucus does not know which Republican proposals will be included in the House plan, but he predicts it will be few, if any.
“One of the Republican caucus’ primary concerns to date is getting kids back into the classroom, aka the READ Fund we’ve been talking about since the pandemic began,” Shipley said. “Republicans also have serious concerns about Democratic plans to tax [Paycheck Protection Program] funds at the state level."
Senate Republicans are more optimistic about a bipartisan bill than their House counterparts are. Sen. Steve Newman, R-Forest, told The Center Square that Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee Chairperson Janet Howell, D-Reston, has been very accommodating to Republican input and concerns regarding the budget.
Newman said he anticipates the Senate will release a fiscally responsible budget that will allocate funding to the reserve fund and return money back to the taxpayers, but that the House version will propose a budget that includes greater spending.
Stephen Haner, a senior fellow for state and local tax policy at the Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy, told The Center Square he expects the state budget proposals to include spending increases.
“Between the incredible influx of federal COVID funding, the harvest from various tax decisions and Virginia's strong economy, the budget writers should be able to satisfy quite a few spending demands,” Haner said. “They will be saying yes more than no.”
Another piece of legislation that will impact the available budget funds is the amount of Paycheck Protection Program expenses that will be tax deductible. The Senate passed legislation that would make $100,000 worth of expenses tax deductible at the state level, while the House-passed version would make only $25,000 worth of expenses tax deductible. The Senate version received bipartisan support, but the House version passed on a hard partisan divide.
The House version returns about $38 million back to the businesses, while the Senate version returns about $38 million back to the businesses.