(The Center Square) – Half way through the Virginia legislative session, Senate and House leaders passed competing tax reform legislation that took different approaches on the standard deduction, the gasoline tax and the grocery tax, among other things.
The House of Delegates, which is narrowly controlled by Republicans 52-48, passed legislation to fully eliminate the grocery tax, double the standard deduction and suspend the tax hike on gasoline. The Senate, which is narrowly controlled by Democrats 21-19 passed a partial repeal of the grocery tax, but blocked legislation to broaden the standard deduction and legislation to suspend the gas tax.
Under the current Virginia grocery tax, the state takes a 1% sales tax and another 0.5% tax for transportation funding. State law also allows localities to impose a 1% local tax on groceries. In the House version of the bill, the statewide tax and the local option would be eliminated, but the state would divert state funds to localities to make up the lost revenue. The Senate version would only end the state’s 1.5% tax, but would keep the 1% local option.
Both the House and the Senate versions passed their respective chambers with bipartisan support, but Senate Republicans unsuccessfully fought for a full repeal in the Senate. The House will now consider the Senate version and the Senate will consider the House version.
The House narrowly passed legislation to double the state’s standard deduction from $4,500 to $9,000 for single filers and from $9,000 to $18,000 for married filers. This standard deduction would remain in effect until 2026 and afterwards, which would reverse the current law which has a scheduled decrease in the standard deduction to $3,000 for single filers and $6,000 for married filers.
Increasing the standard deduction would broaden the state’s tax cuts so they would apply to more people who are middle class. Senate Republicans introduced a similar bill in the Senate, but the proposal was blocked by Democrats. Gov. Glenn Youngkin supports doubling the standard deduction.
House lawmakers also passed legislation, which would suspend the commonwealth’s gas tax increase amid rising costs of gasoline. The bill would reverse the most recent hike and reduce the gas tax from 26.2 cents per gallon to 21.2 cents per gallon on July 1, 2022. The bill would then reinstate the 26.2 cent gas tax on July 1, 2023.
Senate Republicans introduced similar legislation, but it was blocked by Democratic leaders during committee. Gov. Glenn Youngkin also supports suspending the gas tax increase.
Both chambers passed legislation that would give one-time rebates to taxpayers.
Stephen Haner, a senior fellow for state and local tax policy at the free-market Thomas Jefferson Institute, told The Center Square that the organization endorsed legislation to double the standard deduction and hopes the legislation passes the Senate unchanged. Haner also said tax rebates are not real tax reforms.
“I have written before that the one-time cash rebate is not tax policy, not a tax reform, and our interest in changes that are more permanent and improve Virginia’s economic competitiveness,” Haner said. “ But the rebates have passed both chambers on strong bipartisan votes.”
If lawmakers cannot agree on the specifics of legislation, they will hold a joint conference committee with the intent of reaching an agreement that can pass both chambers and get signed by the governor.