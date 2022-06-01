(The Center Square) – Both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly approved a nearly $60 billion state budget Wednesday afternoon, which includes middle-class tax cuts, a reduction in the grocery tax and a pay raise for teachers, law enforcement and other state employees.
“Keeping taxes low is good for business and good for our economy,” Del. Barry Knight, R- Virginia Beach, said on the House floor before the vote. Knight was the lead sponsor of House Bill 29 and House Bill 30, which was the House’s version of the budget.
After about two and a half months of negotiation between Republican and Democratic budget conferees from both chambers, the two sides found compromises on the different taxing and spending proposals for the biennium budget. The House is narrowly controlled by Republicans and the Senate is narrowly controlled by Democrats.
The final budget agreement received broad bipartisan support in both chambers, with only a handful of lawmakers from either party opposing it. However, several members, including some who ultimately voted for the bills, expressed disappointment that some of their legislative priorities were not met.
House Republicans secured a partial win on their plan to raise the standard deduction, which would broaden tax relief for some middle-class Virginians. The budget would increase the individual standard deduction to $8,000 for single filers and $16,000 for joint filers, which is higher than the current $4,500 for single filers and $9,000 for joint filers. However, the higher standard deduction also includes a sunset clause, which means it would expire in 2026 if not extended by the General Assembly. The plan also doesn’t go as far as Republicans wanted, which was to double the standard deduction.
Senate Democrats won out in their grocery tax reduction plan, which would eliminate the state’s 1.5% tax, but keep the local 1% option. House Republicans were unsuccessful in trying to also end the local portion of the tax and offset it with state funding to those localities.
Lawmakers also agreed to make the Earned Income Tax Credit refundable, which reduces taxes for low-income Virginians. Alternatively, the agreement did not include any changes to the gas tax, for which many Republicans, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin, had been advocating.
Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, thanked the budget conferees for their work in the negotiations, but said she could not vote for a bill that failed to address rising gas prices, which she said her constituents have expressed concern about. Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, urged the governor to consider an amendment to the budget that would help provide gas tax relief.
The budget deal also includes a 5% pay raise for teachers and other state employees in the first year of the budget and another 5% increase in the second year of the budget. The plan will also give them a one-time $1,000 bonus. The budget also includes targeted pay increases to certain law enforcement positions and $5 million over two years for the Operation Ceasefire Grant Fund, which is meant to reduce gun crime.
In a last-minute addition, budget conferees included a new criminal penalty for people caught with more than four ounces of marijuana, but not more than one pound of marijuana. Per the budget language, this would subject the person to a Class 3 misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine up to $500. Under current law, possession of more than one ounce of marijuana and no more than one pound of marijuana is only a civil offense, which can garner a fine up to $25. It’s legal to possess up to one ounce of marijuana. Possession of more than one pound of marijuana is a felony.
This received some opposition from Democratic lawmakers. Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, said these types of changes to law should go through the full legislative process, rather than be added into a budget compromise.
“I think it’s rare that we create new crimes in the budget,” Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, said on the Senate floor. “...I know we’ve legislated through the budget, but I think it’s different when we’re creating criminal penalties and I hope we don’t go down that path in the future.”
The budget also included $3 billion in new aid to K-12 education, which included $1.25 billion for school construction. It also allocated money for colleges and universities to incentivize them to freeze tuition. It included $750 million guaranteed for unfunded liabilities in the Virginia Retirement System with the possibility of another $250 million, which will be dependent on state revenue numbers. It includes another $700 million for Medicaid and $217 million for community-based mental health services. The compromise will also add $255 million more for a housing tax credit and $150 million more for the Virginia Housing Trust Fund.
Youngkin will now review the budget proposal and choose whether to sign it as is, add amendments or veto it. If the governor adds amendments, then lawmakers will need to meet again at a later date to consider them.