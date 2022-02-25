(The Center Square) – The Virginia House of Delegates and Senate passed competing budget plans that contain some shared goals, but have some different approaches to spending and cutting taxes.
Senate Bill 30 and House Bills 30 both provide different plans for funding the commonwealth’s government. The Senate version, sponsored by Sen. Janet Howell, D-Reston, passed its chamber with bipartisan support 31-9 and the House version, sponsored by Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach also passed its chamber with bipartisan support 74-25.
The House, which has a narrow Republican majority, is opting for lower taxes and more modest spending increases. The Senate, which has a Democratic majority, is opting for fewer tax cuts and more spending. Under the Senate version, the commonwealth would have about $3 billion more to spend than the House version.
Both versions would increase teacher salary, but not to the same extent. The House version would give teachers a 4% annual pay increase and a 1% bonus. The Senate version would give them a 5% annual pay increase and a $1,000 bonus. The Senate plan also includes a larger spending increase on education than the House plan, but the House plan would divert some funding toward school choice programs intended to increase opportunity for parents. Both versions would provide more funding for school construction, but differs on the means by which the funds would be allocated.
The two versions would also increase police salaries. The House version would allocate $197 million to increase pay for state police, correctional officers, deputy sheriffs, and other positions, but not for local police. The Senate version would increase payments to local police officers with $50 million in funding.
One of the most significant disputes is tax cuts. The House plan would double the standard deduction from $4,500 to $9,000 for single filers and from $9,000 to $18,000 for married filers, which would create broad tax cuts. Under current law, the standard deduction is set to decrease in 2026, but the House legislation would end the scheduled decrease. The Senate version of the budget does not include any changes to the standard deduction.
House lawmakers also included a suspension of the gas tax in their budget plan, which would reverse the recent gas tax hike. It would bring the gas tax down from 26.2 cents per gallon to 21.2 cents per gallon. The plan would reinstate the hike on July 1, 2023. The Senate plan does not include any changes to the gasoline tax.
Both chambers support changes to the grocery tax, but the House plan would eliminate it entirely and the Senate version would only end the state portion of the tax. Under the Senate version, the 1.5% cut the state takes would end, but localities would maintain the 1% local option. The House version would eliminate the state’s cut of the money and end the local option, but would divert some state funds to offset the losses to the local governments.
Neither Senate Democratic leadership, nor House Republican leadership were available for comment at the time of publication.
If lawmakers fail to come to an agreement, House and Senate leaders will establish a joint conference committee to hash out their differences and come to a compromise on their differences. The Senate plan is much closer to former Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget and the House plan is much closer to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed budget.