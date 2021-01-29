FILE - Rural broadband

Earth digger used to help lay cables for rural broadband connection.

 Amy Johansson / Shutterstock.com

(The Center Square) – The Virginia House and Senate passed their own versions of legislation that would make permanent a pilot program to expand broadband internet access to unserved areas of the commonwealth.

The program allows investor-owned electric utilities to recover costs and revenue generated from providing broadband internet to areas that do not have access to broadband.

House Bill 2304, sponsored by Del. Roslyn Tyler, D-Jarratt, passed the House, 99-0, and Senate Bill 1413, sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Herndon, passed the Senate, 28-7. The bills will have to go to the other chamber, and both chambers will have to establish agreed-upon language to send the bill to Gov. Ralph Northam, who is expected to sign it.

Staff Reporter

Tyler Arnold reports on Virginia and West Virginia for The Center Square. He previously worked for the Cause of Action Institute and has been published in Business Insider, USA TODAY College, National Review Online and the Washington Free Beacon.