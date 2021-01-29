(The Center Square) – The Virginia House and Senate passed their own versions of legislation that would make permanent a pilot program to expand broadband internet access to unserved areas of the commonwealth.
The program allows investor-owned electric utilities to recover costs and revenue generated from providing broadband internet to areas that do not have access to broadband.
House Bill 2304, sponsored by Del. Roslyn Tyler, D-Jarratt, passed the House, 99-0, and Senate Bill 1413, sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Herndon, passed the Senate, 28-7. The bills will have to go to the other chamber, and both chambers will have to establish agreed-upon language to send the bill to Gov. Ralph Northam, who is expected to sign it.