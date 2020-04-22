(The Center Square) – The Virginia Senate and House on Wednesday approved Gov. Ralph Northam’s amendment to delay raising the minimum wage until May 2021 rather than January 2021.
The amended legislation increases Virginia’s minimum wage from $7.75 per hour to $9.50 per hour on May 1, 2021. It then increases the minimum wage to $11 per hour Jan. 1, 2022, and $12 per hour Jan. 1, 2023.
The legislation includes language to increase the minimum wage to $13.50 by 2025 and $15 by 2026, but only if the General Assembly votes again to approve it. Otherwise, the $12 wage is tied to inflation. The bills also compel three agencies to conduct a joint review about the impacts of a regional minimum wage increase.
The amendments to delay were approved by most Democrats and opposed by Republicans. A failure to pass the amendments would send the bills back to Northam to approve or veto as written.
Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, said this legislation addresses the public acknowledgement that a minimum wage is needed. She said this will help get workers back on their feet after the COVID-19 pandemic and help them pay off debt and other expenses they deferred.
“This is not a draconian measure,” Favola said. “This is a common sense measure.”
Favola said the delay addresses economic uncertainties and helps businesses get back on their feet before it goes into effect.
Republicans questioned whether the governor’s choice to delay the legislation’s enactment shows an issue with the policy itself.
“If this is so good, why are we delaying it?” Sen. Stephen Newman, R-Bedford, asked.
Newman said if the General Assembly rejects the delay, then the governor could let the legislation go into effect immediately if it would help the economy. If it is harmful to the economy, then rejecting his amendments would give him the opportunity to veto it. He said the four-month delay makes little difference because the economy will not recover from COVID-19’s economic effects by May.
He encouraged the Senate to reject the amendment and Northam to veto the legislation because businesses should be allowed to get through this economic downturn before anything is imposed on them.
Some Democrats voted with Republicans to oppose the delay, but for different reasons. Sen. Janet Howell, D-Reston, and Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, argued that the bills should go into effect as soon as possible.
Carter, a self-proclaimed socialist, said people are working to keep the country running, but that billionaires are not paying their fair share of taxes to keep the country going. He would not partake in a delay and would “condemn our governor” for the amendment.