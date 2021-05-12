(The Center Square) – Virginia House Republicans are urging Gov. Ralph Northam to temporarily suspend the gas tax amid soaring prices.
Gas prices went up nationally after a software attack on the Colonial Pipeline. In Virginia, the average price of a gallon of gasoline increased to about $2.87, but surpassed $3 in Arlington County and Rockbridge County. The cost is nearing $3 per gallon in several localities, including Fairfax County, the city of Fairfax, the city of Richmond, Highland County and Bath County.
House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, issued a joint statement with Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, urging the governor to suspend the tax on gasoline to reduce the impact on consumers. Miyares is also the Republican nominee for the 2021 attorney general race.
“There are still far too many families struggling to make ends meet, and too many small businesses barely keeping the doors open right now,” the joint statement read.
“The last thing they need is a spike in the price of gas at the pump,” Gilbert and Miyares said. “While there’s little we can do from Richmond to fix pipeline software, we can reduce the burden of government on people until the situation is resolved. Today, we’re calling on Governor Northam to use his authority to suspend the collection of motor fuel taxes in Virginia until the Colonial Pipeline is up and running again, and the associated price spikes have worked their way out of the market."
Gov. Ralph Northam’s office did not respond to a request for comment about whether he is considering a suspension of the gas tax. However, the governor did declare a state of emergency in response to the events.
A declaration of emergency allows state agencies to issue field transportation waivers and provides flexibility for state and local funding to ensure adequate fuel supply.
“This emergency declaration will help the Commonwealth prepare for any potential supply shortages and ensure Virginia motorists have access to fuel as we respond to this evolving situation,” Northam said in a statement.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is also issuing temporary fuel transportation waivers at the federal level.