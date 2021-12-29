(The Center Square) – Virginia House of Delegates committees will have a new slate of leaders when Republicans take narrow control of the chamber in early January.
This week, Speaker-designee Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, announced the new chairs for five of the chamber’s committees. The list includes a series of established lawmakers, most of whom have been in office for about a decade.
“I'm pleased to announce more of the House of Delegates leadership team for the upcoming General Assembly session,” Gilbert said in a statement. “These new committee chairs will bring a wealth of experience to their new assignments, and they join seven other chairs already appointed. I look forward to working with all of them to enact our shared common-sense, conservative agenda.”
Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, will lead the chamber’s Education Committee. Davis, who has served in the chamber since 2014, has been on the Education Committee since he was elected. He has supported legislation to expand school choice opportunities and has expressed opposition to critical race theory in public education.
Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham, will chair the Public Safety Committee. Wilt has been in office since 2010 and has served on the Public Safety Committee since he was elected. During his time in office, he has sponsored legislation to expand gun rights. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilt sponsored legislation to limit the governor’s emergency executive powers, which would have required the governor to go through the General Assembly.
Gilbert also announced Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, will chair the Finance Committee. Robinson was first elected in 2010. Del. Keith Hodges, R-Middlesex, who has been in office since 2012, will chair the Counties, Cities and Towns Committee and Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland, who has also been in office since 2012, will chair the Privileges and Elections.
In the 2021 elections, Republicans flipped seven seats to take a narrow 52-48 majority in the chamber. The caucus’s victory broke a short two-year majority for House Democrats. Before the last two years, Democrats had not held a majority in the chamber since the late 1990s.
Since the election, one Democratic member, Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, resigned his seat to spend time with his family after he learned his wife was pregnant with their first child, which changes the majority to 52-47. The 89th District will hold a special election on Jan. 11. It is a strong Democratic district.
House Republican leadership will have to work with a Democratic majority in the Senate, which has similarly narrow control: 21-19. The Senate makeup did not change in 2021 because no senators were up for reelection.