(The Center Square) – Virginia House Republicans accused their Democrat colleagues of veering far left with their criminal justice reform proposals for the legislative special session, which convenes Tuesday.
“Our criminal justice system locks up the right people” House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said Monday during a news conference to unveil House Republicans' priorities for the special session.
Democratic leadership in both chambers will push several pieces of criminal justice reform legislation in the special session. Although Republicans support some reforms, they oppose reforms they see as too extreme.
Reforms opposed by Republicans include efforts from Democrats to eliminate the felony charge for assault on a police officer when no injury occurs, making it a misdemeanor; remove some funding for police if they fail to report demographic data on police stops or refuse to implement changes to address biased policing; expand the eligibility for which a person, including some violent offenders, can be released from prison early; and eliminate school resource officers, which are certified law enforcement officers in schools.
Gilbert said these “so-called criminal justice reform” bills will make it harder for law enforcement officers to do their jobs, discourage people from becoming officers and make communities less safe. He said Democrats single out bad incidences by police to paint all police in a bad light and diminish punishments for those who have been convicted of crimes. He said these reforms are “misguided” and “very bad public policy.”
“We believe that most cops are good cops and they are doing the best they can,” said Del. Rob Bell, R-Charlottesville.
Bell said Republicans will support reforms that help police do their job better and help hold bad officers accountable. Some of the Democrats' proposals they support include an expanded use of body cameras, expanded decertification to ensure bad officers cannot come back on the police force, increased use of force and mental health training and duty to intervene, which requires officers to intervene when another officer is breaking the law or violating protocol.
Republicans also will support some reforms Democrats have not proposed. Bell said Republicans will support restrictions on collective bargaining agreements to prevent unions from negotiating deals that reduce police accountability. He said they also will support more transparency for the Virginia Parole Board regarding decisions about releasing prisoners early.
Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled last week his administration’s priorities for the upcoming session. Along with criminal justice reform, the administration wants to prioritize affordable housing programs, expanded access to broadband and additional funding to historically black colleges and universities. Lawmakers also will consider other funding priorities in light of new revenue projections, which included additional education funding and increased teacher salaries.
House Republicans also will urge lawmakers to consider proposals to get children back in school five days per week, rather than subscribe to the governor’s plan, which will force most schools to adopt a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning for students.
Democrats have a slim majority in both chambers of the General Assembly.