(The Center Square) – Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn failed to get two-thirds of the chamber to back her effort to permit remote voting during Wednesday's veto session.
House Resolution 219 would have allowed members of the House to vote remotely during the veto session, which convened Wednesday. To protect against the spread of COVID-19 and allow for social distancing, the House is meeting outside under a tent.
The outdoor meeting was met with several problems throughout the day, which included a temporary pause after Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, appeared to faint a few hours into the session, causing her to fall. After a break, she continued to conduct the session.
When the day started, the House struggled to get voting consoles to work, which delayed the start of the session and required the chamber to calculate some votes orally. The chamber also struggled with microphones properly functioning and wind muffling the sound at times.
House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Woodstock, cited technological problems as reasons to oppose the remote voting. After he had trouble getting his microphone to work, he said remote voting could lead to even more technological problems that could prevent the chamber from properly functioning.
Gilbert also said remote voting would limit transparency because the House would not be meeting and debating in public.
Del. Marcus Simon, D-Falls Church, said the technological difficulties had mostly been worked out and he would have preferred to be at home than be gathered with people in public.
Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, also objected to Gilbert. She said the public could follow the Legislature through iHOD, the House’s tracking app.
The Senate is meeting in the Dewey Gottwald Center of the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond.