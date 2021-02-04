(The Center Square) – The Virginia House of Delegates passed several bills on Wednesday, including police oversight and gun-related bills.
House Bill 2291, sponsored by Del. Angelia Graves, D-Norfolk, would add the sheriff’s office to the list of agencies that could be overseen by civilian review boards. However, any disciplinary action taken by the board would be advisory only, meaning the sheriff’s office would not be required to implement them. If the sheriff’s office does not implement them, it would have to create a public record of its rationale for declining.
The legislation passed 53-46 with Democratic support and Republican opposition. It will now head to the Senate.
Two gun-related bills also passed the chamber. House Bill 2310 would grant some leeway to concealed handgun permit applicants who have completed an online competency course, but have been unable to go to a circuit court clerk’s office because of COVID-19. Although a new law ceases to recognize online courses for concealed carry permits, this bill would allow a person to apply for a permit until April 30, 2021 if that person completed an online course and contacted the clerk’s office before Jan. 1, 2021. It passed 81-17.
House Bill 2319, which passed 53-45, would establish a civil penalty for someone who allows a cohabitant to access a firearm if the individual knows or has reason to believe that person is prohibited from possessing or transporting any firearm. The bill would require the gun owner to store the weapon in a way that is not accessible to the cohabitant. Violators would be subject to a fine of no more than $500.