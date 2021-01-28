(The Center Square) – The Virginia House passed legislation Thursday intended to provide training and educational opportunities for residents and help them land jobs, but it temporarily blocked legislation to prohibit firearms near the Capitol and within other state-owned buildings.
House Bill 2204, sponsored by House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, would establish the Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back program, also known as G3. The legislation passed with substantial bipartisan support, 93-7.
The program helps students receive additional financial assistance for associate degrees at public institutions. It is focused on low- and middle-income students who are pursuing fields that are in high demand. The program is expected to cost the state about $34.5 million in fiscal year 2022, according to the bill's fiscal impact statement.
To receive assistance, a student would have to qualify for federal Pell Grants and take classes full time. For every credit hour, a student would need to complete two hours of work experience, community service or public service. The fund will provide up to $1,000 for fall or spring semesters and up to $500 for summer semesters.
The House also voted to block the passage of legislation that would further restrict firearms around the state Capitol Building and in other public buildings, at least temporarily. House Bill 2295, sponsored by Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, was narrowly defeated, 52-48. A motion to reconsider the legislation failed to pass, and the legislation was passed by for the remainder of the day.
The legislation sought to make it illegal to carry firearms and stun weapons in the Capitol, around Capitol Square and in any building or parking lot that is owned by the state or that state employees frequent for their duties. It exempts state-owned gun ranges and people who are driving in their car.
Violations of the new rule would have resulted in a Class 1 misdemeanor.