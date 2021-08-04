(The Center Square) – The Virginia House of Delegates passed legislation to revise the state budget and to allocate $4.3 billion worth of federal COVID-19 relief funds on Wednesday and the Senate made some changes to their own version of the bill.
House Democrats sought to quickly push through Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget proposal by refusing amendments during the committee process and limiting floor amendment comments to only two minutes per person. In just three days of session, the chamber passed the governor’s proposal unamended 71-25.
Although Republicans objected to the lack of debate, nearly half of the members voted with the Democratic majority on the final bill. The legislation provides $862 million to offset some of the losses to the Unemployment Insurance Fund, $700 million to accelerate broadband expansion, $353 million to help small businesses impacted by the pandemic and $250 million to help school districts improve their HVAC systems, which will improve air quality.
“A year and a half ago, this body made the judicious decision to pause most new spending in the face of an unprecedented global crisis,” House Bill 2001 sponsor, Del. Luke Torian, D-Dumfries, said on the House floor before it passed.
Since that decision, Torian said the commonwealth has a surplus and money from a federal relief package.
“This budget prioritizes relief to families and communities across Virginia, support for our schools, small businesses and essential workers,” Torian said.
Republican lawmakers sought changes, which included more funding for the Unemployment Insurance Fund to fully offset losses, more bonuses for police and crime prevention programs, more flexibility for parents in education funding and funding for a scholarship program to help aspiring teachers earn an education and return to their communities.
However, House Democrats may not be able to finish the session as quickly as they had hoped. On the Senate side, lawmakers amended some elements of the governor’s proposal early Wednesday afternoon and will consider additional amendments in the evening. After an amended version passes the Senate, the chamber will send it to the House for consideration. If neither side agrees to the other’s legislation, differences will need to be settled through a joint conference committee.
An amendment by Sen. T. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell, would provide police with $5,000 hazard pay bonuses, which is an increase from the governor’s $1,000 bonus proposal. The amendment was adopted on a voice vote.
“Virginians rely on Sheriff’s Deputies and those who staff our regional jails to keep our communities safe,” Hackworth said in a statement. “These law enforcement professionals are essential throughout Virginia, and particularly important to rural communities like those I represent. I am gratified to see my amendment to increase hazard-pay bonuses for these sworn officers will be included in the final Senate budget.”
The Senate also adopted a language amendment that would require the Department of Motor Vehicles to open for in-person same-day service. The amendment, which would take effect 30 days after the budget is signed, was proposed by Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City. It was also adopted on a voice vote.
“It's important that people be able to renew their licenses, that young people be able to get their licenses, and the people that are qualified for driver privilege cards be able to get that,” Petersen said. “And we can't do that if we keep working off [this appointment only] system. They can put whatever conditions on that they want. Mandate people wear masks? They can do that. Have people make appointments and make that a separate line to make it more efficient? They can do that; but they need to have same-day services.”
The Senate intends to go through the remaining budget amendments this evening and advance the bill to its final reading. On its final reading, which will happen later this week, the body can vote on whether to pass the legislation.