(The Center Square) – Legislation that would fully subject farmers to the state minimum wage passed the the Virginia Senate 55-44 on Tuesday evening in a highly partisan vote.
Current law provides a partial minimum wage exemption for farm laborers and employees, subjecting them only to 75% of the state minimum wage or the federal minimum wage, whichever is higher. House Bill 1786, sponsored by Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, would fully repeal that exemption and subject those employers to the commonwealth’s increasing minimum wage requirements.
Although Virginia’s $7.75 minimum wage is only 50 cents higher than the federal mandate, it is set to steadily increase over the next few years, beginning in three months. On May 1, the minimum wage will increase to $9.50 per hour and it will go up to $11 per hour on Jan. 1 2022 and to $12 per hour on Jan. 1 2023.
The bill’s language also includes a possibility for an increase to $13.50 by 2025 and $15 by 2026, but it would require additional action by the General Assembly to approve that hike. If the state does not approve the hike, then the $12 minimum wage would be tied to inflation.
President Joe Biden has also proposed increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, which has garnered support from some Democratic lawmakers. Supporters say an increase will help low-income employees, but opponents warn that it could hinder job growth, particularly at a time when businesses are struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic restrictions.
Other bills aimed at businesses also passed the chamber Tuesday. This includes House Bill 2037, which would allow Virginians to be eligible for unemployment benefits if a person has contracted COVID-19, is seeking a diagnosis for COVID-19, is caring for a family member who has COVID-19 or has reasonable belief that a workplace is not complying with COVID-19 prevention guidelines. This passed the chamber 56-42.
The Senate also passed House Bill 2036, which would require employers to provide overtime pay to salaried employees. The legislation passed 55-43.