(The Center Square) – The Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill that would require school officials to report threats, sexual battery, stalking and other offenses within the schools to law enforcement officers.
House Bill 4, sponsored by Del. Scott Wyatt, R-Mechanicsville, passed the chamber 59-40. The legislation had some bipartisan support, but received opposition from most Democrats. The bill will now head to the Senate.
"Parents spoke, and Republicans listened,” Wyatt said in a statement. “That was the genesis of House Bill 4, and the reason House Republicans fought so hard to see it all the way through the process. And while I'm proud that we've passed the bill, I'm deeply concerned that there are still 40 House Democrats who voted against undoing this awful part of their 2020 agenda. I hope they'll eventually listen to parents."
Wyatt’s bill is intended to scale back a 2020 law, which allowed school officials discretion when deciding whether to report misdemeanor offenses to police. The House-passed bill retains some of the language, but reimposes the reporting mandate on certain misdemeanor offenses, such as misdemeanor sexual battery and stalking.
Under this legislation, school officials would still have discretion when deciding on whether to report alcohol, marijuana or drug misdemeanors and misdemeanor assault with a bodily injury and could choose not to report them. As is current law, school officials would still be required to report any felony offenses.
"This bill is a common-sense measure that will make our students and schools safer,” Education Committee Chairman Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, said in a statement. “There is room for a principal to use his or her discretion when a crime doesn't harm or threaten others. But when someone commits sexual battery or threatens to blow up a school, police need to know. I'm proud to have helped our Republican team keep this promise.”
The 2020 law came under scrutiny in 2021 when a male student was accused of sexually assaulting a girl in a Loudoun County Public School bathroom and transferred to another school where he was accused of sexually assaulting another girl. He was eventually convicted in both cases. Although it later came out that the school reported the assault to law enforcement, the law would have protected them if they had not, because the offense was a misdemeanor and not a felony.
House Bill 4 will now head to the Senate, which is narrowly controlled by Democrats.