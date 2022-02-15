(The Center Square) – Legislation that would exempt very small businesses from Virginia’s minimum wage requirements passed the House of Delegates and was sent to the Senate for consideration.
Under the proposal, businesses that employ 10 or fewer people would not be subject to any minimum wage rules in the commonwealth. Those businesses would still be subject to applicable federal rules.
House Bill 1040, sponsored by Del. Phillip Scott, R-Spotsylvania narrowly passed the chamber 54-46 with a couple of Democrats voting with the Republican majority in support of the bill. The legislation will now be considered by the Senate, which has a narrow Democratic majority.
The minimum wage increased to $11 per hour in January. Under current law, the minimum wage is set to increase to $12 next January. House Republicans passed a bill to halt next year’s scheduled increase, but that proposal is expected to die in the Senate.