(The Center Square) – The Virginia House passed a handful of criminal justice reform bills Friday, including a bill that would require local governments to establish civilian review boards of police departments.
The House-passed bill was an amended version of Senate Bill 5035 to conform with House Bill 5055. In addition to mandating these boards, the legislation would allow localities to determine how much power the board has. The board’s authority can include subpoena power, making disciplinary decisions and the ability to conduct hearings.
It passed the House, 51-46, with broad Democratic support and Republican opposition.
In the original Senate language, localities would be able to grant a board the same kind of power, but the establishment of such boards would be optional. The Senate is considering the House version of the bill, but similarly substituted that version with the Senate’s version.
If the two chambers cannot agree on whether to make the boards optional or mandatory, it will have to be settled in a joint conference committee.
Senate Bill 5033 also passed the chamber with a substitute. It would allow prosecutors to drop cases.
The House also passed two marijuana-related bills: Senate Bill 5013, which would allow an adult to pay a marijuana possession violation without going to court, and Senate Bill 5029, which prohibits an officer from searching a vehicle, home or person based solely on the odor of marijuana.