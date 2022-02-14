(The Center Square) – Virginia House Republicans blocked a handful of state board appointees nominated by Gov. Ralph Northam before he left office, most of whom were nominated for four-year terms and some of whom had been in their roles for nearly a year.
After House Republican leaders delayed a vote on more than 1,000 appointments, the lawmakers eventually voted to confirm most of the candidates, but rejected about a dozen nominations. Earlier this year, Senate Republicans voted alongside Senate Democrats to unanimously support every nomination.
A spokesperson for the House Republicans was unavailable for comment, but many have speculated they rejected the appointment in response to Senate Democrats blocking Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s appointment of Andrew Wheeler for Secretary of Natural Resources. Wheeler served as the acting administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under former President Donald Trump from July 2018 until July 2021.
This was the first time Virginia Senators blocked a governor’s cabinet pick since 2006, breaking with the precedent of allowing the governor to choose his cabinet members. Republicans argued that Wheeler was a qualified candidate, but Democrats cautioned that he could scale back their environmental priorities.
Democratic leaders said they spoke with House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, and subsequently accused him of arrogance and bravado. Senate Privileges and Elections Committee Chair Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, said Senate Democrats are “prepared to fight fire with fire” if House Republicans block nominations.
“Governor Youngkin’s naivete about governing is evident in his and Virginia Republicans’ actions today. It is entirely unprecedented to throw away an entire year’s worth of hard work done by these appointees, and refusing their confirmation will bring parts of our government to a screeching halt,” Ebbin said. “This is not a trivial matter, and playing politics with consequential governing and regulatory boards is plainly bad government.”
Youngkin will be able to nominate his own people for the positions that were left empty due to the House Republicans blocking nominations.