(The Center Square) – The Virginia House Democratic Caucus will have a leadership shakeup after members voted to remove the minority leader from her role through a secret ballot during a caucus meeting Wednesday.
Caucus members agreed to remove Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, from her position, but have yet to vote on which member of the caucus will succeed her. She served as the minority leader since January and previously served as the speaker of the house for two years before Democrats lost their majority in the chamber.
"I thank the people of Virginia and my colleagues in the House of Delegates for allowing me to serve as the first woman and first person of Jewish faith to serve as speaker in the 403-year history of our Commonwealth - truly the honor of my life,” Filler-Corn said in a statement her office provided to The Center Square.
“I was proud of all that we accomplished after taking the majority in 2019 and was willing to step up as Minority Leader once more to regain that majority,” Filler-Corn added. “Our caucus is made up of 48 talented and diverse individuals and I look forward to working with them to retake the majority."
Filler-Corn will still serve as a member of the House of Delegates.
Democratic lawmakers also held a vote on whether to remove House Democratic Caucus Chair Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, from her position, but her opposition did not have enough votes and she will remain in her role.
The effort to remove both members of leadership was led by Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, who sent a letter to caucus members calling for a vote over the weekend. Scott served as the vice chair for outreach, but resigned his position when he called for a leadership change and nominated himself to take over as minority leader. It’s unclear when the caucus will hold its vote on the new minority leader.
“I … call for a vote on the removal of officers in the role of Leader, Caucus Chair, and, if my replacement is appointed, Vice Chair for Outreach,” Scott said in his letter. “This letter serves as a ‘reasonable notice.’”
Scott’s office did not respond to a request for comment from The Center Square.
Democrats took control of the House in 2019 when Filler-Corn was the minority leader, but ultimately lost control in 2021 when Filler-Corn served as speaker. Republicans currently have a 52-48 majority in the House.