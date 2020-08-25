(The Center Square) – Virginia House Democrats blocked legislative efforts from Republicans on Tuesday to require more transparency from the state parole board and to limit the length of time for which a governor can call a state of emergency.
Parole board reform became a top issue for Republicans after a state report accused the board of breaking the law and violating procedure so it could more easily release prisoners, including convicted murderers. The board has denied the accusations.
Under current law, the parole board's individual votes are not publicly accessible, which Republicans have said limits accountability and transparency.
House Bill 5092, sponsored by Del. Nick Rush, R-Christiansburg, would have made the individual votes public record and subject to Freedom of Information Act requests. The legislation was blocked along a 13-9 party line vote in the House Committee on Public Safety.
Similar legislation has been introduced in the Senate by Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County. Senate Bill 5012 has not received any votes but has been referred to the Committee on General Laws and Technology, which meets Wednesday.
A separate parole board reform bill sponsored by Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, advanced through a Senate committee Monday. Senate Bill 5050 would not make parole board votes public, but it would require the parole board to issue monthly reports that demonstrate the board has complied with provisions that require the notification of certain individuals before a decision on a prisoner’s release. The state report accused the board of ignoring these procedures to block unfavorable testimony about the prisoners.
Obenshain’s legislation also would require that when notification is sent to the victims and the families of the victims, it also be sent to the commonwealth’s attorney. It advanced through the Senate Rehabilitation and Social Services Committee with a 10-4 vote, with some opposition from Democrats.
In Tuesday’s House Committee on Public Safety hearing, House Democrats also blocked legislation that would prevent a governor from declaring a state of emergency that lasts more than 30 days.
Del. Mark Cole, R-Fredericksburg, who sponsored House Bill 5007, said Gov. Ralph Northam can use this authority to bypass the Virginia Legislature for about a year because the Legislature meets only part time.
Cole said the governor should be able to declare a state of emergency, but the General Assembly should have to weigh in on policy decisions at some point, rather than giving the governor “indefinite” and “unlimited” power.
Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, said COVID-19 will continue to be a problem and limiting the governor’s authority will force him to call special sessions every month, which is impractical for a part-time Legislature.
The effort failed along a party line vote.