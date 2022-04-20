(The Center Square) – Republican-backed legislation that would suspend Virginia’s tax on gasoline for three months advanced through its first House committee, but will likely face pushback from Senate Democrats if it ultimately passes the House of Delegates.
House Bill 6001, sponsored by Del. Tara Durant, R-Stafford, passed the Republican-controlled Committee on Finance on a voice vote. It will now be considered by the Appropriations Committee.
The committee-passed bill would suspend the state’s entire 26.2-cent-per-gallon tax through May, June and July. It would then phase the tax back in: 50% of the tax would be reintroduced through August, 75% of the tax would be in place through September and the full tax would be back in place starting in October.
Under this legislation, the state would also cap the amount the gas tax could increase in a given year. Currently, the tax goes up annually, based on the increase of the consumer price index. However, this bill would cap the annual increase at 2%, even if the consumer price index is higher.
“[This] vote was an important step in moving our proposal to lower gas prices for Virginians feeling pain at the pump for too long,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who initially proposed the tax suspension, said in a statement.
“We know there’s plenty of money available to bring some relief to Virginians now as we head into these busy summer months,” Youngkin said. “As we saw in Maryland, this proposal would bring quick relief to Virginians struggling with high gas prices. I applaud today’s constructive hearing and look forward to working in a bipartisan manner with the General Assembly to help pass this important legislation. Virginians are counting on us to put politics aside and deliver for them.”
The bill would cost the state about $437 million in revenue for the transportation fund, but supporters argued that the state can pay for it because the fund is projected to have more than $671 million of unanticipated revenue in Fiscal Year 2022 and more than $457 million in unanticipated revenue in Fiscal Year 2023.
According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of gas is $3.96, which is about 15 cents lower than the national average. Although the price has gone down over the past month, it is more than $1.25 higher than it was about one year ago. In some localities, a gallon of gasoline is still higher than $4 per gallon. Some business groups have expressed concern about the high prices and have voiced support for the legislation, particularly the tourism industry, which hopes lower gas prices will encourage tourism within the state.
Democratic committee members voiced objections to the legislation. Instead of lowering the state’s gas tax, Democrats urged lawmakers to adopt a one-time $50 rebate for drivers to offset the higher cost of gas. They argued that their plan would ensure that money goes directly into the hands of Virginia residents, rather than awarding savings to oil companies and out-of-state drivers. Republican lawmakers have argued that gas tax suspensions have led to lower prices in other states.
Earlier this year, Republicans in the House passed legislation that would have lowered the gas tax by 5 cents per gallon until July 1, 2023. However, this plan was shot down in a Democratic-controlled Senate committee. The House is narrowly controlled by Republicans and the Senate is narrowly controlled by Democrats.
If lawmakers fail to reach an agreement on how to approach relief for higher gas prices, they will need to enter into a joint House and Senate conference committee to create compromise legislation.