(The Center Square) – The Virginia House of Delegates agreed to a Senate amendment on school safety legislation that would reinstate a requirement for schools to report students accused of sexual battery and other crimes to law enforcement.
The House voted with some bipartisan support to incorporate the amendment and adopt the amended form of the legislation. The Senate amendment would give teachers discretion in reporting misdemeanor threats from special needs students. This exemption was not in the original House version.
House Bill 4, sponsored by Del. Scott Wyatt, R-Mechanicsville, was adopted on a 65-34 vote as amended. It passed the Senate earlier this week 27-13.
Under the legislation, schools would need to report misdemeanor sexual battery, stalking and oral threats to school personnel and threats against the school. It would roll back a 2020 law signed by former Gov. Ralph Northam that gave schools discretion in reporting any misdemeanor offenses.
School officials would still have discretion on whether to report lesser misdemeanor offenses, such as alcohol, marijuana and drug crimes. They would also have discretion on whether to report misdemeanor assault with a bodily injury.
"Parents spoke, and Republicans listened,” Wyatt said in a statement about the legislation earlier this month. “That was the genesis of House Bill 4, and the reason House Republicans fought so hard to see it all the way through the process.”
Schools will still be required to report felony violations committed by students. This rule was never rolled back.