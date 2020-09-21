(The Center Square) – A Virginia House committee advanced Monday a substitute version of Senate-passed legislation regarding civilian review boards for police and other policing reforms.
The original Senate version of the legislation, Senate Bill 5035, would give local governments the option to establish review boards with broader authority than allowed under current law. The substituted version advanced by the House Public Safety Committee conformed this legislation to House Bill 5055, which would mandate local governments establish the review boards, rather than make them optional.
A Senate committee advanced House Bill 5055 last week with a substitute that removed the mandate and made the civilian review boards optional. For the bill to become law, both chambers need to pass the same version of the bill and the governor has to sign it. Either chamber can approve the changes of the other, or the two can resolve their differences in a joint conference committee.
Both versions would let localities decide what power a review board has. The locality could decide whether to grant the board subpoena power, let the board make binding disciplinary decisions and give the board the authority to conduct hearings.
Several members of the public spoke in favor of the bill during the committee meeting Monday.
Kim Rolla, the interim legal director of the Civil Rights & Racial Justice Project at the Legal Aid Justice Center, told committee members the board has three core features that are necessary for proper reform: defining civilian oversight broadly, allowing subpoena power and allowing final disciplinary authority.
“[This] is what will give communities power and voice in this conversation,” Rolla said.
The substitute version of the bill advanced in the committee on a 13-9 vote with Democrat support and Republican opposition. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Richmond.
Senate Bill 5014, which requires heightened training standards for police regarding crisis intervention, advanced, 21-1, with a substitute. Senate Bill 5038, which would reform mental health response by police, advanced, 14-8, with a substitute.
Both chambers have been working on a series of policing reform bills since the special session began a month ago, including a ban on no-knock raids, a prohibition on neck restraints and a duty for an officer to intervene when another officer improperly uses force. A version of each of these bills is expected to be sent to Gov. Ralph Northam and signed into law.