(The Center Square) – Hotel job losses in Virginia will number 86,821 this year, out of a total of 192,936 hotel jobs in the state, according to projections by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA).

Hotel job losses and employee furloughs are unprecedented and increasing by the week, the AHLA reported. The industry supports about 8.3 million jobs nationwide, either directly or indirectly, according to the association.

2020 is expected to be the worst year on record for the hotel industry, with eight in 10 hotel rooms remaining empty during the coronavirus pandemic and an overall 50 percent drop in revenues for hotel operators, the analysis says.

Overall, more than two-thirds of U.S. hotel workers are unemployed or furloughed, according to related studies by Oxford Economics.

---

Hotel Industry Job Losses, State by State

StateTotal Hotel-Supported JobsTotal Hotel-Supported Job Losses
Alabama82,164-36,974
Alaska33,674-15,153
Arizona200,886-90,399
Arkansas48,090-21,640
California1,014,600-456,570
Colorado176,034-79,215
Connecticut76,737-34,532
Delaware14,877-6,695
Florida747,705-336,467
Georgia255,767-115,095
Hawaii140,093-63,042
Idaho40,978-18,440
Illinois292,588-131,665
Indiana109,908-49,459
Iowa64,592-29,066
Kansas51,939-23,373
Kentucky90,722-40,825
Louisiana120,404-54,182
Maine42,468-19,111
Maryland103,799-46,709
Massachusetts163,678-73,655
Michigan193,432-87,044
Minnesota131,048-58,972
Mississippi80,978-36,440
Missouri123,610-55,625
Montana38,443-17,299
Nebraska42,241-19,009
Nevada395,492-177,971
New Hampshire36,778-16,550
New Jersey197,058-88,676
New Mexico54,079-24,336
New York528,618-237,878
North Carolina216,178-97,280
North Dakota21,896-9,853
Ohio192,378-86,570
Oklahoma105,52747,487
Oregon114,338-51,452
Pennsylvania234,088-105,340
Rhode Island19,548-8,796
South Carolina129,364-58,214
South Dakota31,841-14,328
Tennessee161,404-72,632
Texas658,637-296,387
Utah86,463-38,908
Vermont36,959-16,632
Virginia192,936-86,821
Washington190,566-85,755
West Virginia30,669-13,801
Wisconsin118,461-53,307
Wyoming31,056-13,975

Source: American Hotel & Lodging Association

Tags