(The Center Square) – Hospitals in Virginia are receiving more than $214 million in federal COVID-19 relief, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced.
The federal money was made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. HHS started distributing the money to hospitals late last week.
"These new payments are being distributed to health care providers who have been hardest hit by the virus: $12 billion to facilities admitting large numbers of COVID-19 patients and $10 billion to providers in rural areas, who are already working on narrow margins," HHS Secretary Alex Azar said.
HHS is distributing $10 billion to 395 hospitals across the country that provided inpatient care for 100 or more COVID-19 patients through April 10. It also is distributing an additional $2 billion to these hospitals based on their Medicare and Medicaid disproportionate share and uncompensated care payments.
These 395 hospitals accounted for 71 percent of COVID-19 inpatient admissions reported to HHS from nearly 6,000 hospitals in the U.S., HHS said.
More than $74.9 million is being sent to four hospitals in Virginia as part of the high-impact allocation.
Another $134.4 million is being sent to 105 rural providers in Virginia as part of HHS' allocation for rural providers, which include rural acute care general hospitals and critical access hospitals, rural health clinics and community health centers located in rural areas.
HHS said providers would start receiving money via direct deposit in the coming days.
"HHS has put these funds out as quickly as possible, after gathering data to ensure that they are going to the providers who need them the most," Azar said.