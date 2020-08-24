(The Center Square) – The Virginia health commissioner has said publicly he intends to mandate COVID-19 vaccines when they become available, but Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration has yet to take an official stance.
Commissioner Norman Oliver has not said how the mandate would be enforced or what penalties would be in place, but he said a mandate would help stop the spread of COVID-19 in an interview with ABC 8 News in Richmond.
Virginia law permits the health commissioner to impose a vaccine mandate during an epidemic unless it would pose a health risk for a person’s health as determined by a certified letter from a physician.
Although Oliver explicitly said he intends to impose a mandate, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management told The Center Square his comments do not reflect the official position of the Northam administration.
“When Dr. Oliver spoke of his support of a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine for adults, he was sharing his personal opinion as a physician,” spokesperson Brookie Crawford said in an email. “Currently, the Northam administration has taken no official policy position on whether or not a COVID-19 vaccine for adults should be mandatory.”
A potential mandate has caused some controversy and a legislative attempt to curtail the commissioner’s power. House Bill 5016, sponsored by Del. Mark Cole, R-Fredericksburg, would allow people to exempt themselves from a vaccine mandate on religious grounds. Oliver has said he opposes the bill.
“Government does not have the right to force someone to violate their religious rights,” Cole told The Center Square via email. “No one should be forced to take a vaccine. Every vaccine has some health risks associated with it; they may be relatively minor, but they are there. Vaccines that have been tested and found to be effective and safe should be offered to the public, and I am confident that most people will take advantage of it, including myself. That will be enough to develop a ‘herd immunity.’ There is no reason to force people to take the vaccine against their will.
Cole said the rush to develop a COVID-19 vaccine has caused him concern. He said the normal safety and effectiveness testing could be passed by and lead to distribution before it is fully tested.
A similar bill, House Bill 5070, also has been introduced.
“[These bills] restore the freedom for each Virginian to choose to accept, delay or decline a COVID shot for themselves instead of being coerced or forced by the state,” Kathleen Medaries, the director of communications and strategy for the Virginia Freedom Keepers, told The Center Square in an email. The organization is a nonprofit that advocates against mandatory vaccination.
“If a product is proven safe and effective, a mandate would not be necessary,” Medaries said. “This is headline news for Americans everywhere including Virginians since a new Marist poll suggests more than one in three Americans aren’t interested in getting a coronavirus vaccine and 50 [percent] have stated their hesitancy in making a decision until more information comes out.”
Virginia Freedom Keepers has launched a petition effort in support of Cole’s bill. The petition has more than 6,000 signatures.